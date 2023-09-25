Ghanaian midfielder Mark Osei Assinor scores and assists in Zeleziarne Podbrezova heavy away triumph

Ghanaian midfielder Mark Osei Assinor was among the scorers for FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova in their heavy win against MFK Zemplín Michalovce in the Slovak Super Liga.

The 23-year-old netted the second goal and also delivered an assist for his side as they came from a goal down to thrash Michalovce 5-1 in the Futbalový štadión MFK Zemplín on Saturday.

The hosts opened the scoring of the round 8 fixture in the 16th minute through Bosnian defender Sasa Marjanovic.

Slovakian midfielder Patrik Blahut scored to draw Podbrezova level in the 20th minute before Assinor put them ahead four minutes to the half-time break.

Czech midfielder Christophe Kabongo increased the advantage for the visitors in the 71st minute after Assinor provided him the assist.

Defender Peter Kovacik and substitute Lekan Okunola added their goals in the 79th minute and in stoppage-time to seal the victory for Podbrezova.

Assinor is having a decent campaign in the Slovakian Liga since the beginning of the 2023-24 season, scoring twice and assisting twice after 5 appearances.