Ghanaian midfielder Michael Agbekpornu nears transfer to Croatian club Slaven Belupo

Albanian club Egnati is currently engaged in advanced negotiations with Croatian outfit Slaven Belupo over the potential transfer of their talented Ghanaian midfielder, Michael Agbekpornu.

The talks have progressed significantly, indicating a possible deal in the making.

Agbekpornu, aged 24, is under contract with Egnati until June 2025, which puts the Albanian club in a strong position to demand a substantial transfer fee. Egnati officials are expecting no less than €500,000 in exchange for the services of the promising midfielder.

The next few days are expected to be crucial in finalizing the agreement between the two clubs. Both parties are keen to resolve the transfer swiftly, ensuring that Agbekpornu's future is secured before the upcoming season commences.

Agbekpornu joined Egnati in 2021 as a free transfer from Ghanaian side Dreams FC. Since his arrival, he has made an impact on the team, showcasing his skills and versatility in the midfield.

His performances have garnered attention from clubs abroad, with Slaven Belupo now emerging as the frontrunners in securing his signature.