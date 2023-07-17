Ghanaian midfielder Michael Agbekpornu ready to give his all at NK Slaven Belupo

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Agbekpornu has expressed his commitment to his new club, NK Slaven Belupo, promising to give his all on the pitch.

Agbekpornu recently completed his move to the Croatian top-flight side after departing from Albanian club KF Egnatia.

The talented midfielder has signed a three-year deal that will see him remain with NK Slaven Belupo until 2026.

Agbekpornu sees this move as a significant step forward in his career and views the Croatian league as a great platform for his future development.

Acknowledging the strength of the Croatian league and the challenges that lie ahead, Agbekpornu believes in the potential of his new teammates to achieve their collective goals.

He stated, "What I can promise is that you will see from me that I give everything I have for the whole 90 minutes, and I hope that quality performances will result from that. I am looking forward to the start of the championship, and I can't wait for everything to begin."

Agbekpornu made a notable impact during his time with KF Egnatia, where he played a total of 62 matches across various competitions. Last season, he delivered a masterclass performance for the club, helping them secure a third-place finish in the Albanian League.

Additionally, Agbekpornu played a crucial role in Egnatia's historic triumph in the Albanian Cup, contributing significantly to their first-ever cup victory.