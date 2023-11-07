GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo nominated for Player of the Month award in Sweden

Published on: 07 November 2023
Red-hot Ghanaian midfielder, Michael Baidoo has been nominated for the Swedish Allsvenskan Player of the Month award for October. 

The 24-year-old has been in sensational form for IF Elfsborg, singlehandedly leading the team to a potential league triumph with a game remaining.

Last month, the former Vision FC player scored two goals and provided two assist as Elfsborg went through the month unscathed.

Baidoo will compete against Varnamo duo Adjin Zeljkovic and Gustav Engvall as well as Elfsborg teammate Hakon Rafn for the top award. Malmo's Sebastien Nanasi is also in contention for the accolade.

Fans are expected to vote for their favorite here, with the winner expected to be announced in the coming days.

Meanwhile, with a game to end the season, Elfsborg could be crowned champions if they beat giants Malmo IF.

Michael Baidoo has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 27 games for IF Elfsborg this season.

 

