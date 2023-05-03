Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo opens scoring account as Elfsborg destroy newcomers Halmstads

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo opened his scoring account in the Swedish Allsvenkan as he scored in IF Elfsborg hammering of Halmstads BK on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old was on target and assisted another to help Elfsborg come from behind to wallop the newly-promoted side 6-1 at the Borås Arena.

The visitors struck first in the round 6 match through forward Viktor Granath four minutes from the break.

Baidoo got the equaliser for the home from close range ten minutes into the second half.

Elfsborg took the lead in the match for the first time a minute later with a goal from midfielder Noah Soderberg.

The Ghanaian youngster was the provider for the third goal when he set up Danish midfielder Jeppe Okkels in the 61st minute.

Jacob Ondrejka scored twice between the 63rd and 74th minutes to increase the tally for Elfsborg before Andre Ramer added the final goal six minutes from time.

Ghanaian trio Phil Ofosu-Ayeh, Thomas Boakye, and Mohammed Naeem were involved in the match, featuring for Halmstads.

It is now two assists and a goal in six appearances for Baidoo in the Swedish elite league since the start of the 2023 campaign.