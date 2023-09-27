Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo provides crucial assist as Elfsborg beat Halmstads BK

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo showcased his attacking prowess by providing a crucial assist in Elfsborg's thrilling 1-0 victory over Halmstads BK during a Swedish Allsvenskan match held at the Örjans Vall.

The game was filled with intense action and drama as Baidoo's contribution underscored his skills as a player, leaving fans eagerly anticipating more stellar displays in the future.

Throughout the encounter, Elfsborg maintained more possession, dictating the flow of the game.

Baidoo who lasted the full throttle of the game with determination and zeal succeeded in getting a late winner for the team thanks to a great output from his teammates.

His compatriot, Emmanuel Boateng, joined the action in the 72nd minute, replacing Jeppe Okkels as the team continued to search the crucial goal.

The decisive moment therefore arrived on the 89th minute courtesy of a left-footed striker by Jalal Abdulai from the left side of the box, finding the bottom right corner of the net after a diligent pass from Michael Baidoo.

In the closing moments of the game, Jalal Abdulai and Joseph Baffoe of Halmstads BK also received a red card, adding a dramatic twist to the match.