Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo scores as Elfsborg exit Europa Conference League qualifiers

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo scored his very first goal for IF Elfsborg in their UEFA Europa Conference League encounter with Molde FK on Thursday night.

Baidoo got the consolation for Elfsborg who lost 2-1 to the Norwegian side in the second leg of the Conference League qualifications at the Borås Arena.

Elfsborg bow out of the competition as they lose on 6-2 aggregate as they lost the first leg 4-1 a week ago in Norway.

The 23-year-old opened the scoring of the match in the 40th minute having connected a pass from defender Simon Strand.

The visitors drew level nine minutes into second half through Emil Breivik before Ivorian youngster David Datro Fofana got the match winner in the 83rd minute.

Baidoo has one goal in 11 appearances in all competitions since he joined the Swedish club in January 2022 from Sandnes Ulf in Norway.