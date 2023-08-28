Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo shines again in Sweden with a goal and assist for IF Elfsborg

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo scored and assisted for the second time in a row for IF Elfsborg when they saw off IFK Norrkoping in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Monday.

The 24-year-old scored one goal and provided another to ensure Elfsborg preserved their lead in the Swedish league with a 3-2 over Norrkoping at the Boras Arena.

Midfielder Ahmed Qasem opened the scoring of the match in the 11th minute when he connected a pass from Baidoo to put Elfsborg ahead.

The Ghanaian doubled the lead for the home side moments later after he was set up by defender Niklas Hult.

A few minutes after the start of the second half, Danish midfielder Jeppe Okkels increased the advantage for the hosts, with Qasem assisting him.

Marco Lund and Vito Hammershoy-Mistrati scored in the 68th and 83rd minutes, respectively, as consolation for Norrkoping.

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng started the game for Elfsborg and was substituted in the 86th minute as he was replaced by Noah Soderberg.

Baidoo takes his goals tally of the season to three with five assists in 20 appearances in the Swedish Allsvenskan.