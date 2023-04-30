Ghanaian midfielder Moritz-Broni Kwarteng scores 10th goal of the season for Magdeburg in German Bundesliga two

Germany-born Ghanaian midfielder Moritz-Broni Kwarteng was on target for the second time in a row in the German Bundesliga two as FC Magdeburg beat Hamburger SV on Saturday.

Kwarteng scored the opening goal of the matchday 30 fixture at the MDCC-Arena in Magdeburg as they claimed a 3-2 victory in the end.

The 25-year-old midfielder got the breakthrough of the match in the 32nd minute after he was assisted by Leon Bell Bell.

Hamburger drew level three minutes to the interval after German midfielder Sonny Kittel scored the equalising goal.

Magdeburg restored their advantage in the 74th minute through Baris Atik after he was set up by young midfielder Jason Ceka.

Japanese forward Tatsuya Ito rounded off the victory for Magdeburg with a goal in the 86th minute of the match in front of over 27,000 home fans with another assist from Ceka.

Ghana international Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer was in action for Hamburger after he was brought on in the 76th minute in place of French forward Jean-Luc Dompe.

Kwarteng has been in decent form in the German second-tier this campaign where he has 10 goals and two assists in 28 appearances.