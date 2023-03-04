Ghanaian midfielder Mortiz Boateng scores in Magdeburg's 2-0 win against Kaiserslautern 

Ghanaian midfielder Moritz-Broni Kwarteng scored for Magdeburg in their 2-0 win against Kaiserslautern in the Bundesliga 2 on Friday night.

Kwarteng opened the scoring for the home side in the 41st minute with his goal as Magdeburg went into the break with the lead.

Tatsuya Ito scored the second goal for Magdeburg in the 65th minute to seal the win.

Kwarteng played the full throttle at the MDCC-Arena, where he had 62 touches and completed 34 out of 40 passes.

He won nine duels, created two chances, and successfully completed two dribbles.

Additionally, he won two out of three tackles and had two accurate shots on goal, one of which resulted in a goal.

The win sees Magdeburg go 11th on the league table with 27 points

Moritz-Broni Kwarteng is uncapped for both Ghana and Germany at any level and is still eligible to play for the Black Stars.