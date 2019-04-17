Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer honored to make centenary appearances in serie B

Former Ghana U-20 star Moses Odjer says he is honored to make a hundred appearances in the Italian serie B.

The 22-year old reached the milestone after featuring in Salernitana's win over Citadella on Saturday.

Odjer came on to replace Joseph Minala in the 77th minute as they defeated Citadella 4-2 on Match Day 31 of the serie B.

"Today my 100th Serie B match, I am honored and proud to have played it with the grenade shirt! Thanks Salerno you are my second home ... great victory in an important game for the team!," he posted on Instagram.

Moses Odjer made 11 appearaces in the serie B for Catania before adding 89 caps with Salernitana, his current club.

The games, however excludes play-offs.

The diminutive midfielder rose to prominence after starring for the Black Satellites at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2013 in Turkey, as Ghana finished third.

Odjer has in recent times been on the radar of several club in the serie B but has opted to stay in Salerno, a place he calls home.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin