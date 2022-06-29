Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer set to leave Palermo, attracts interest from other clubs

Former Ghana U20 star, Moses Odjer, is set to leave newly promoted Italian Serie B side Palermo at the end of his contract.

His contract with Palermo expires on June 30 and the club have not offered his a new one despite helping them secure promotion.

Meanwhile, Odjer is already attracting interest from Serie C sides US Avellino and AC Cesena.

Both sides are set to offer the 25-year-old a deal if he convinces them on trial in the coming weeks.

Odjer made 30 appearances in the Serie C for Palermo last season as they earned promotion to the Serie B.

He joined Palermo from Trapani, having previously played for Salernitana and Catania.