Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer struck down by flu virus

Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer could sit out of action for a couple of games after being struck down by flu.

Odjer becomes the latest to be infected with the influenza virus which has already struck down a number of his Salernitana teammates.

The attacker who has been in fine form since the start of the 2019/2020 Serie B season has been confirmed to be down with the flu as reported by Il Mattino.

He was diagnosed with the flu together with fellow teammates Antreas Karo. With the other players who first suffered the disease gradually making progress as far as making full recovery is concerned, Odjer has the assurance that he will be back to the pitch for Salernitana in the next couple of days.

The club is currently sitting 11th on the Serie B table and is hoping all their players will recover in time to be available for their upcoming fixture against Cittadella next weekend.