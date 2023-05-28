Ghanaian midfielder Mudasiru Salifu suffers relegation with Al Batin from Saudi Pro League

Ghanaian midfielder Mudasiru Salifu has suffered relegation from the Saudi Pro League with Al Batin FC after their draw against Al Adalh Club on Saturday.

Al Batin failed to beat Al Adalh in the penultimate match of the season as they shared the spoils with a 2-2 stalemate at the Al Batin Club Stadium.

The draw wasn't enough to prevent Al Batin from being relegated from the Saudi top division with a match to spare.

Uruguayan forward Renzo Lopez Patron scored the opening goal of the match to give Al Batin the lead in the 43rd minute.

Defender David Tijanic drew level for the visitors deep in the additional minutes of the first half.

Saudi Arabian forward Youssef Al Shammari restored the advantage for the hosts in the 67th minute, but Al Adalh got the equaliser in stoppage-time Reinaldo Lenis.

Salifu was deployed in central defensive role during the match as he lasted the entire duration.

Al Batin, which is handled by former Asante Kotoko, King Faisal Babes, and AshantiGold SC coach Zdravko Logarusic, remains bottom of the league with 20 points from 29 games.

Salifu joined Al Batin for the second half of the season on loan from Kotoko and has played 15 matches so far in the season.