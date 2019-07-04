GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 04 July 2019
Ghanaian midfielder Mumuni Abubakar joins South African side Black Leopards FC
VANDERBIJLPARK, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 27: Abubakar Mumuni during the Absa Premiership promotion play-off match between Jomo Cosmos and Black Leopards at Vaal Tech Stadium on May 27, 2015 in Vanderbijlpark, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Ghanaian midfielder Mumuni Abubakar has completed a move to South African side Black Leopards FC.

Having already some of the top players in the Absa Premiership, Lidoda Duvha have further strengthened their squad by adding the Ghanaian central midfielder to the team.

The 26-year-old previously had three spells with Leopards – first while he was loaned to the club by Mamelodi Sundowns – as well as when he signed two permanent deals on different occasions.

Abubakar, who previously also played for Free State Stars in Mzansi’s top flight, finished the 2018/19 season with Royal Eagles.

