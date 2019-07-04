Ghanaian midfielder Mumuni Abubakar joins South African side Black Leopards FC

Ghanaian midfielder Mumuni Abubakar has completed a move to South African side Black Leopards FC.

Having already some of the top players in the Absa Premiership, Lidoda Duvha have further strengthened their squad by adding the Ghanaian central midfielder to the team.

The 26-year-old previously had three spells with Leopards – first while he was loaned to the club by Mamelodi Sundowns – as well as when he signed two permanent deals on different occasions.

Abubakar, who previously also played for Free State Stars in Mzansi’s top flight, finished the 2018/19 season with Royal Eagles.