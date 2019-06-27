Ghanaian midfielder Muniru Sulley begins preseason with Russian side FC Tambov

Ghanaian midfielder Muniru Sulley has began preseason training with new club FC Tambov.

The 26-year old joined the newly promoted Russian Premier League side after ending his stay with Belarusian side Dinamo Minsk last week.

He has immediately joined the club for preseason as they prepare for next season's Russian top flight league.

The younger brother of former AC Milan and Inter midfielder Sulley Muntari penned a one-year contract with an option for another year.

FC Tambov, founded in 2003, gained a historic promotion to the Russian top-flight after winning the 2018/19 Russian National Football League.

Sulley is now set to play for his sixth European club after previously representing Romanian duo CFR Cluj and Steaua Bucuresti; Portuguese side Tondela, Turkish Super Lig side Yeni Malatyaspor and FC Dinamo Minsk.