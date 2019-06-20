GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 20 June 2019
Ghanaian midfielder Muniru Sulley discloses reason behind FC Tambov switch
Muniru Sulley has signed for newly-promoted Russian Premier League side FC Tambov.

Newly-signed FC Tambov midfielder Muniru Sulley has disclosed that the lure of playing in the same league long-time friends Rabiu Mohammed and Aziz Tetteh played a major role in his move to the Russian Premier League outfit.

On Tuesday, Ghana's leading football portal, GHANASoccernet.com exclusively reported that the attacking midfielder has penned a one-year contract with an option for another year.

Sulley signed for newly-promoted Russian Premier League side just hours after parting ways with Belarusian side FC Dinamo Minsk.

“Al-Hamdu le-Llyah. Allah has brought us together. Abdul-Aziz Tetteh and Mohammed Rabiu, I follow you. Tambov is the next stop! Russian League," wrote Muniru on Instagram.

FC Tambov is his sixth European club after previously representing Romanian duo CFR Cluj and Steaua Bucuresti; Portuguese side Tondela, Turkish Super Lig side Yeni Malatyaspor and FC Dinamo Minsk.

He is the younger brother of Albacete midfielder Sally Muntari, who previously played for Milan and Inter.

