Nana Ampomah hints at leaving Belgian side Waasland-Beveren

Ghanaian midfielder Nana Ampomah has hinted he could leave Waasland Beveren this summer amid interest from several top clubs in Europe.

Ampomah is one of the most sought after players after excelling for Waasland in the Belgium top-flight in the just ended season. He scored eight goals and provided seven assists.

"I can't thank the club enough because they gave me my chance. If I look back now, I see three years of steady progress. I can see that from my way of playing and from my statistics," he said.

"I am now ready for the next stage in my career. I think it is time for a larger club. There is indeed interest from Belgium and abroad, but first I want to take advantage of my vacation before I make a decision."

Ampomah wasn't invited by Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.