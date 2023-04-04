Ghanaian midfielder Nana Ampomah to leave Fortuna Dusseldorf at end of season

Ghanaian midfielder Nana Ampomah will be leaving German second-tier club Fortuna Dusseldorf at the end of his contract on June 30, 2023.

Ampomah, who was signed for a club record of 3 Million Euros in 2019 from Waasland Beveren, has failed to impress during his time at the club.

Ampomah has been demoted to the second team of Dusseldorf, who currently play in the Regionalliga. Despite scoring three goals in six games this season, he has been informed by the technical team of the main team that he is not part of their plans and will have to find a new club when his contract expires this summer.

The 27-year-old winger was considered a promising signing when he joined Dusseldorf, but he has not lived up to expectations. He will now have to find a new club where he can regain his form and make a fresh start.

It remains to be seen where Ampomah will end up, but there is no doubt that his departure from Dusseldorf will be a disappointment for both the player and the club. However, this could be an opportunity for Ampomah to find a new challenge and prove his worth to potential suitors.