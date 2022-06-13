Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Ghanaian midfielder Nana Ampomah to return to German side Fortuna Dusseldorf

Published on: 13 June 2022
Ghanaian midfielder Nana Ampomah to return to German side Fortuna Dusseldorf
Nana Ampomah

Ghanaian midfielder Nana Ampomah will return to Fortuna Dusseldorf after Royal Antwerp decided not to sign him on a permanent basis.

Ampomah joined the Dutch side on loan in 2020, with a permanent contract option.

However, Antwerp were unimpressed with his performance and decided to let him leave the club.

Ampomah did not appear in a single match last season after making 15 appearances in the previous season.

Antwerp are getting rid of the deadwood in their squad, and Ampomah is one of them, with the midfielder struggling in recent years.

Ampomah has one year left on his contract with Dusseldorf, but he is unlikely to be part of the team next season.

The 26-year-old must find a new club to resurrect his career.

He was one of Europe's hottest prospects before his €2.80 million move to Dusseldorf in 2019, having dazzled in the Belgian top-flight with Waasland-Beveren.

Ampomah was called up to the Black Stars in 2017 and appeared in four games.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more