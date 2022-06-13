Ghanaian midfielder Nana Ampomah to return to German side Fortuna Dusseldorf

Ghanaian midfielder Nana Ampomah will return to Fortuna Dusseldorf after Royal Antwerp decided not to sign him on a permanent basis.

Ampomah joined the Dutch side on loan in 2020, with a permanent contract option.

However, Antwerp were unimpressed with his performance and decided to let him leave the club.

Ampomah did not appear in a single match last season after making 15 appearances in the previous season.

Antwerp are getting rid of the deadwood in their squad, and Ampomah is one of them, with the midfielder struggling in recent years.

Ampomah has one year left on his contract with Dusseldorf, but he is unlikely to be part of the team next season.

The 26-year-old must find a new club to resurrect his career.

He was one of Europe's hottest prospects before his €2.80 million move to Dusseldorf in 2019, having dazzled in the Belgian top-flight with Waasland-Beveren.

Ampomah was called up to the Black Stars in 2017 and appeared in four games.