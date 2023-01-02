Ghanaian midfielder Nana Boateng among the 10 most valuable players in Romania

Ghanaian midfielder Nana Boateng has been named one of the 10 most valuable players in Romania's Liga I.
Boateng is ninth on the list, which was announced before the new year, with a market value of 2 million euros.
Boateng is one of four CFR Cluj players on the list, indicating that the 16-time league champions along with FCSB are the most valuable clubs in Romania.
The defensive midfielder has been with CFR Cluj since September 2021, after joining from Finnish club KuPS on a free transfer.
He was instrumental in the club winning the Romanian championship last season, and that increased his market value.
Darius Olaru (FCSB) – 5.3 million euros
Andrei Burcă (CFR Cluj) – 4 million euros
Octavian Popescu (FCSB) – 4 million euros
Cristian Manea (CFR Cluj) – 3 million euros
Florinel Coman (FCSB) – 2.5 million euros
Andrei Ivan (Universitatea Craiova) – 2.3 million euros
Tudor Băluţă (Farul Constanța) – 2 million euros
Andrei Cordea (FCSB) – 2 million euros
Nana Boateng (CFR Cluj) – 2 million euros
Claudiu Petrila (CFR Cluj) – 2 million euros