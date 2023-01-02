Ghanaian midfielder Nana Boateng among the 10 most valuable players in Romania

Ghanaian midfielder Nana Boateng has been named one of the 10 most valuable players in Romania's Liga I.

Boateng is ninth on the list, which was announced before the new year, with a market value of 2 million euros.

Boateng is one of four CFR Cluj players on the list, indicating that the 16-time league champions along with FCSB are the most valuable clubs in Romania.

The defensive midfielder has been with CFR Cluj since September 2021, after joining from Finnish club KuPS on a free transfer.

He was instrumental in the club winning the Romanian championship last season, and that increased his market value.

Darius Olaru (FCSB) – 5.3 million euros

Andrei Burcă (CFR Cluj) – 4 million euros

Octavian Popescu (FCSB) – 4 million euros

Cristian Manea (CFR Cluj) – 3 million euros

Florinel Coman (FCSB) – 2.5 million euros

Andrei Ivan (Universitatea Craiova) – 2.3 million euros

Tudor Băluţă (Farul Constanța) – 2 million euros

Andrei Cordea (FCSB) – 2 million euros

Nana Boateng (CFR Cluj) – 2 million euros

Claudiu Petrila (CFR Cluj) – 2 million euros