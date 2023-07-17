Ghanaian midfielder Nana Boateng finds humid weather in Korea challenging

Ghanaian midfielder Nana Boateng who recently joined South Korean side Jeonbuk Hyundai, has revealed that the most difficult aspect of his transition to Korea has been the humid and hot weather.

Boateng made his debut for Jeonbuk in their 1-0 victory over Suwon FC and shared his thoughts in an interview after the game. He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to play for Jeonbuk and highlighted the team's good performance and victory as the most important outcomes.

When asked about his conversation with Jeonbuk's coach, Petrescu, Boateng mentioned that Petrescu is familiar with the team's playing philosophy since they worked together for two years in Romania. Petrescu's clear goals and pursuit of championship success were key factors in Boateng's decision to join Jeonbuk.

Regarding the challenges of adapting to his new environment, Boateng acknowledged that it has been about 10 days since he arrived in Korea and overall, the adjustment has been fine. However, he pointed out that the weather is the main difficulty for him, specifically the humidity. Coming from a dry climate in Ghana, he found the sunny and humid conditions in Korea to be the most challenging aspect.

When asked about the toughest aspect of playing the game itself, Boateng emphasized that adaptation ultimately depends on the player's effort and determination. While he is not accustomed to a humid climate, Boateng believes that with proper acclimatization, the weather will not significantly impact his performance.

Reflecting on his debut match, Boateng expressed his confidence in his teammates, highlighting their skill and ball-handling abilities. He believes that once he adapts well to the team's style of play, he can contribute significantly. Boateng is optimistic about his future contributions to the team and is focused on adapting well to the new conditions.

Boateng's comments shed light on the challenges he faces in adjusting to the climate in Korea, but he remains determined to make a positive impact for Jeonbuk Hyundai.