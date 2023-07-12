Ghanaian midfielder Nana Boateng joins South Korean side Jeonbuk from Romanian giants Cluj

Ghanaian midfielder Nana Boateng has completed his move to South Korean side Jeonbuk from Romanian club Cluj.

The 29-year-old signed the deal on Wednesday morning after arriving in the Asian club last night.

The transfer is estimated to cost around €2 million.

This transfer marks an exciting new chapter in Boateng's career, which has seen him traverse various footballing landscapes.

Boateng's football journey began at the renowned Right to Dream Academy, known for nurturing talented players in Ghana.

From there, he embarked on an international career that took him to different countries. Boateng had stints in Norway, where he honed his skills and gained valuable experience.

Following that, he ventured across the Atlantic to ply his trade in the United States, where he showcased his abilities in the vibrant and competitive soccer scene.

Continuing his football odyssey, Boateng subsequently ventured to Finland, joining KuPs in 2021. However, his time there was relatively brief as he caught the attention of Cluj, a prominent Romanian club.

Making the move to Cluj, Boateng made an immediate impact and played an instrumental role in helping the team secure the Romanian league title last year.