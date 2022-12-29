Ghanaian midfielder Nana Boateng named in Romania Team of the Year

Ghanaian midfielder Bismark "Nana" Adjei-Boateng has been named in the Romania Team of the Year.

The 28-year-old, who plays for CFR Cluj, has been outstanding in the Romania Liga 1.

Four players from CFR Cluj made the list including goalkeeper Scufett, defenders Manea and Burcă and midfielder Nana Boateng.

The team chosen by Panduru are Scuffet - Manea, Sapunaru, Burcă, Bancu - Crețu, Boateng, Olaru - Sefer, Alibec, Pitu.

Boateng has previously played for Strømsgodset, and Manchester United youth teams (U18, U-21 and U-23).

He joined the English giant’s from Ghanaian side Right to Dream Academy in 2011, where he featured for the U-18 before getting promoted to the U-21 and U-23 team.

He parted ways with Manchester in 2017 to join Colorado.