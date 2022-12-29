GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Ghanaian midfielder Nana Boateng named in Romania Team of the Year

Published on: 29 December 2022
Ghanaian midfielder Nana Boateng named in Romania Team of the Year

Ghanaian midfielder Bismark "Nana" Adjei-Boateng has been named in the Romania Team of the Year.

The 28-year-old, who plays for  CFR Cluj, has been outstanding in the Romania Liga 1.

Four players from  CFR Cluj made the list including goalkeeper Scufett, defenders Manea and Burcă and midfielder Nana Boateng.

The team chosen by Panduru are Scuffet - Manea, Sapunaru, Burcă, Bancu - Crețu, Boateng, Olaru - Sefer, Alibec, Pitu.

Boateng has  previously played for Strømsgodset, and Manchester United youth teams (U18, U-21 and U-23).

He joined the English giant’s from Ghanaian side Right to Dream Academy in 2011, where he featured for the U-18 before getting promoted to the U-21 and U-23 team.

He parted ways with Manchester  in 2017 to join Colorado.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more