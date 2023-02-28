Ghanaian midfielder Nana Boateng scores in CFR Cluj's big win against FC Petrolul Ploiesti 

Ghanaian midfielder Nana Boateng was on target in CFR Cluj's 5-2 win against FC Petrolul Ploiesti in the Romanian top flight league on Monday evening.

The first chance of the match came in the 8th minute when Boateng crossed for Krasniqi, but the striker was blocked by the opponents' defense.

After three minutes, Krasniqi shot strongly, the goalkeeper deflected the ball in front of Ciprian Deac, who scored to make it 0-1.

The second half started with a strong press on the home side. In the 49th minute, Deac crossed from the corner, and Daniel Bîrligea scored to make it 0-2.

Deac also crossed, in the 66th minute, in the box and Janga scored with a header. After 7 minutes, Braun crossed from the right flank into the box for Maglica, who scored the 4th goal for Cluj.

The hosts scored in the 77th minute, Mario Bratu pulled one back for his team from inside the box. In the 81st minute, Petrila passed to Nana Boateng on the edge of the box, and he shot hard and scored.

Two minutes later, Purtic shot powerfully from outside the box, Scuffet failed to parry, and the ball entered the net to make it 2-5

Nana Boateng was substituted in the 81st minute while compatriot Emmanuel Boateng came on in the 70th minute.