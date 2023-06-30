Ghanaian midfielder Nana Boateng set to join Jeonbuk in South Korea

Ghanaian midfielder Nana Boateng is on the verge of finalizing a move to the South Korean side Jeonbuk, Ghanasoccernet can report.

The negotiations between Boateng's current club, Cluj, and Jeonbuk are still in progress, with the potential transfer sum estimated to be around €2 million.

This impending transfer marks an exciting new chapter in Boateng's career, which has seen him traverse various footballing landscapes.

Boateng's football journey began at the renowned Right to Dream Academy, known for nurturing talented players in Ghana.

From there, he embarked on an international career that took him to different countries. Boateng had stints in Norway, where he honed his skills and gained valuable experience.

Following that, he ventured across the Atlantic to ply his trade in the United States, where he showcased his abilities in the vibrant and competitive soccer scene.

Continuing his football odyssey, Boateng subsequently ventured to Finland, joining KuPs in 2021. However, his time there was relatively brief as he caught the attention of Cluj, a prominent Romanian club.

Making the move to Cluj, Boateng made an immediate impact and played an instrumental role in helping the team secure the Romanian league title last year.