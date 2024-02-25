Ghanaian midfielder Nasiru Mohammed joins Finnish side Ekenas IF

Ghana's former U17 captain, Nasiru Mohammed, has embarked on a new chapter in his football journey by transferring from Swedish 3rd tier side Trollhatan to the top tier of Finnish football with Ekenas IF.

At 29 years old, this move signifies an elevation in his career after the expiration of his contract in Sweden.

Mohammed initiated his European club career with BK Hackem in Sweden, making the shift from Ghanaian side Rainbow FC in 2012 after leading the Black Starlets in 2011.

Over the years, he ventured to Bulgaria with Levski Sofia and returned to Sweden with Norrby IF and Trollhatan, all within the Swedish lower tiers.

On the international stage, Mohammed showcased his leadership skills by captaining Ghana in the U17 in 2011 and the U20 in 2013.

In 2017, during the World Cup 2018 qualifier against Egypt in Cape Coast, he received a call-up from Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah, contributing to a 1-1 draw with the North African side at Cape Coast Stadium.

This seasoned striker's transition to Ekenas adds a new dimension to his extensive and diverse football career.