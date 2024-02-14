Ghanaian midfielder Nasiru Moro completes move to Degerfors IF

Ghanaian midfielder Nasiru Moro has joined Swedish club Degerfors IF in the winter transfer window.

The former Accra Lions player signed a two-year deal to join the Swedish Allsvenskan side after leaving Orebro.

Moro, who can also be used as a defender, immediately joined his new teammates for training ahead of the start of the new season.

"I am a player who always expects good performances. Partly from myself, but also from the team," he said after completing his move.

"I am a quick player, when I run, I am very fast and I am strong in duels and I am aggressive as well," he added.

The 27-year-old arrived in Sweden in 2021, where he joined Orebro SK, but ended his stay with the club in December 2023.

He started his career in Ghana with Accra Lions before joining NK Gorica in Croatia, where he first moved on loan before inking a permanent deal.