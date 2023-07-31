Ghanaian midfielder Nathan Opoku earns spot in Belgium Pro League Team of the Week

OH Leuven attacking midfielder Nathan Opoku has been recognised for his outstanding performance in the Belgium Pro League.

Sofascore, a prominent football statistics and analysis platform, has named Opoku in their Team of the Week following his impressive display against Sporting Charleroi.

In a thrilling match at the Stade du Pays de Charleroi, OH Leuven battled Sporting Charleroi in a highly competitive encounter in the Belgium First Division.

The Ghanaian's exceptional skill and composure were on full display as he played a crucial role in securing a hard-fought 1-1 draw for his team.

The game had fans on the edge of their seats, and Opoku's moment of brilliance came when he confidently converted a penalty, scoring with precision to the bottom left corner of the goal in the 84th minute.

His goal proved to be a game-changer, earning OH Leuven a valuable point in the fiercely contested league.

Opoku's contribution was instrumental in the team's impressive performance, and he showcased nerves of steel throughout the game.