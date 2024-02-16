Ghanaian midfielder Nikolas Nartey faces extended sideline after knee operation

Danish-born Ghanaian midfielder Nikolas Nartey is set for an extended period on the sidelines as he continues his recovery from a knee operation, with indications suggesting that he won't be back in action until the commencement of the new season.

The 23-year-old's absence has been confirmed by Stuttgart coach Sebastian HoeneÃŸ, who revealed the extent of the midfielder's recovery during a pre-match discussion ahead of their upcoming clash against Darmstadt 98 scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

“Niko is back in Stuttgart and in really good shape,” explained HoeneÃŸ, the coach, acknowledging that Nartey is dealing with cartilage damage, which will keep him out of action for an extended period.

The coach expressed a cautious outlook, stating, “There is no thought of a comeback any time soon. He will most likely only get fully involved in the new season. Anything that comes earlier is a bonus.”

Nikolas Nartey, who joined VfB Stuttgart on a four-year deal in August 2019 from FC Koln, made nine appearances in the Bundesliga during the 2022/23 season.

The midfielder's recovery process is now a focal point for the club as they navigate the challenges of his prolonged absence.