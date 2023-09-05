Ghanaian midfielder Patrick Arthur signs for Etehad Al Reef in Bahraini

Ghanaian midfielder Patrick Arthur has completed a transfer move to Bahraini side Etehad Al Reef FC on a short-term basis, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder has signed for the Dar Kulaib-based club on a free transfer after leaving Filipino side Kaya FC-Iloilo in February this year.

He moved to the Philippines to play for Kaya in April 2022, helping the club to win their very first league title at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Arthur started his senior career with Ghanaian side Heart of Lions before joining Dreams FC from 2018 to 2020.

He later enjoyed a loan spell at Swedish side Ängelholms FF, where he made 8 appearances in the Ettan Södra.

He also played for Tunisian top-flight club Stade Tunisien between January 2021 and July 2021 when he left Dreams after his contract ran out.