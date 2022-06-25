Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Ghanaian midfielder Patrick Mensah joins Mosta FC on a two-year deal

Published on: 25 June 2022
Ghana youth star Patrick Mensah has completed his move to join Maltese top-flight side Mosta FC.

The defensive midfielder joins the Maltese club on a two-year deal.

The 22- year-old started his career with Ghanaian side Hearts of Lions and was part of the Black Starlets team to conquer Africa at the U-20 tournament in Mauritania.

Mensah is expected to help Mosta FC in the upcoming season and continue with his football development.

Mensah is seen as an upcoming player who can leave his mark in the BOV Premier League.

