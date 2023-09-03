GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghanaian midfielder Paul Mensah nets first league goal to propel BW Linz victory in Austria

Published on: 03 September 2023
Ghanaian midfielder Paul Mensah nets first league goal to propel BW Linz victory in Austria

Ghanaian midfielder Paul Mensah scored his first goal of the season in the Austrian Bundesliga when FC Blau-Weiss Linz claimed a comfortable victory over WSG Tirol.

BW Linz posed a 4-2 win over Tirol to record their first three points of the 2023-24 campaign at the Tivoli Stadium in Innsbruck on Saturday afternoon.

Brazilian forward Ronivaldo Bernardo Sales scored the opening goal of the match just two minutes after kickoff.

Mensah doubled the lead for BW Linz eight minutes later when he found the back of the net after receiving a pass from defender Fabio Strauss.

Young forward, Luca Kronberger pulled one back for the hosts before the half-time break.

Ronivaldo was the provider this time when he set up Irish midfielder Conor Noss to increase the tally for BW Linz only seven minutes into the second half.

Julian Golles scored the final goal for the visitors in the 64th minute before young Malian forward Mahamadou Diarra got another goal for Tirol in the 74th minute.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more