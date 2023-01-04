Ghanaian midfielder Pierre Dwomah signs contract extension at Royal Antwerp

Belgium-born Ghanaian Pierre Dwomoh has extended his stay at topflight side Royal Antwerp.

The 18-year-old signed a one-and-a-half year contract which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2024.

Dwomoh returned from loan from Portuguese outfit Braga and has been rented to rivals KV Oostende till the end of the season.

"Pierre Dwomoh (18) signed a new contract with RAFC (until mid-2024 with option) and will play for KV Oostende until the end of the season. The West Flemings rent our central midfielder and also have a purchase option. Dwomoh played for the Portuguese SC Braga during the first half of this year, so now he moves to the Belgian coast. Good luck, Pierre!," wrote Royal Antwerp on their official website.

The teen sensation was once on the radar of Italian giants AC Milan but injuries plagued his blossoming career.

However, his move to Oostende is expected to give him more play time and experience.