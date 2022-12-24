Ghanaian midfielder Pierre Dwomoh set to return to Royal Antwerp after unsuccessful loan stint at Braga

Belgium-born Ghanaian Pierre Dwomoh midfielder will be leaving Portuguese outfit SC Braga in the winter transfer window after a tough loan spell.

The 18-year-old highly rated midfielder has struggled to settle in since making a move from Royal Antwerp. Dwomoh left Antwerp in search of first team football, but his chances at Braga were limited.

He is expected to rejoin Antwerp ahead of the resumption of the Belgium First Division League, despite not being guaranteed regular football.

Meanwhile, clubs in Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium are showing interest in the talented midfielder.

Dwomoh's progress was stalled after he had an injury that in 2020 and has since struggled to find his old form.

During that time he was on the radar of top clubs including AC Milan, who were eager to sign him.

His contract with Royal Antwerp expires in June 2026.