Ghanaian midfielder Pierre Dwomoh to miss Royal Antwerp's Conference League clash against Drita

Belgium-born Ghanaian midfielder Pierre Dwomoh will miss Royal Antwerp's Europa Conference League qualifier against Drita on Thursday.

The teen sensation has been training alone as he works on getting back to full fitness ahead of the start of the season.

The Belgium outfit will host Drita in the first leg before travelling to Kosovo for the second leg.

Dwomoh will be hoping to make the team for the trip to Kosovo.

Manager Mark Van Bommel is monitoring the progress of the youngster.

Compatriot Christopher Scott is expected to make his competitive debut against FC Drita onb Thursday.