Ghanaian midfielder Priscilla Okyere signs with Turkish club Fatih Vatan Spor

Fatih Vatan Spor Kulubu, a Turkish women's football club, have announced the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Priscilla Okyere until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old previously played for Spanish club Rayo Vallecano and Serbian side Spartak Subotica but left the former due to limited playing time.

Okyere joins Fatih Vatan Spor Kulubu after a successful medical and agreeing to personal terms on Thursday.

She had previously played for Hatayspor, where she made 13 appearances and scored three goals before leaving due to the recent earthquakes in Turkey.

Okyere will now aim to help Fatih Vatan Spor Kulubu climb up from their current sixth position on the Kadın Futbol Süper Ligi table, where they have accumulated 22 points from 21 games.