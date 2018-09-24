Ghanaian midfielder Prosper Kasim on target again as Mjällby wallop Husqvarna in Sweden

Ghanaian midfielder Prosper Kasim was on target again for Mjällby in their 5-1 hammering of Husqvarna in the Swedish lower-tier league on Sunday evening.

The former Inter Allies enforcer continued from where he left off last week in the 3-1 win over Oskarshamns AIK when they engaged Mjällby at home.

Kasim fetched the third goal for his side in the 54th minute with a cracking finish on the edge of the area.

The win consolidated Mjällby lead on top of the pile after 23 matches with 55 points.

Kasim has scored 8 goals in 21 matches for the Yellow and Black lads.