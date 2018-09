Ghanaian midfielder Prosper Kasim found the back of the net as Mjällby AIF posted a 3-1 victory over Oskarshamns AIK IN the Swedish second tier league.

The Ghanaian forward scored in the 61st minute to put the icing on the cake at Oskarshamn arena.

The win means Mjällby have occupied the top spot after 22 matches with 52 points.

Out of the 22 games played so far, Prosper Kasim has featured in 20 of them, scoring 7 times with two assists.