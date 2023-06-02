Ghanaian midfielder Rahim Ayew completes move to Lincoln Red Imps in Gibraltar

Winger Rahim Ayew has joined Gibraltar side Lincoln Red Imps FC.

The 35-year-old signed a one-year deal to join Lincoln Red Imps from rivals Bruno Magpies.

His contract with Magpies will end on June 30, 2023 and will be officially unveiled as Lincoln Red Imps player during the summer.

Meanwhile, Ayew has already started training with his new club as he prepares for the league.

Ayew, son of former Ghana captain Abedi Pele, has spent the last three seasons in the Gibraltar league, where he played for Europa FC and Bruno Magpies.

The former Asante Kotoko player's previous stint abraod was with Belgium outfit Lierse and Egyptian giants Zamalek.