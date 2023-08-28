Ghanaian midfielder Rahim Ibrahim scores again in Trencin draw against Podbrezova

Ghanaian midfielder Rahim Ibrahim continued with his fine form in the Slovakian Liga with another goal for AS Trencin when they drew against FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova.

The attacking midfielder was among the scorers as Trencin came from behind to draw 2-2 with Podbrezova at the Zelpo Arena over the weekend.

Ibrahim scored the opening goal of the match when he headed home a cross from midfielder Matus Kmet following a corner-kick in the 38th minute.

Podbrezova restored parity before the half-time break through defender Peter Kovacik two minutes from the interval.

Nigerian midfielder Ridwan Sanusi got Podbrezova into the lead just after recess when he combined with Christophe Kabongo.

An own goal by the hosts' defender Marek Bartos in additional time saw Trencin draw level.

Ghanaian forward Mark Osei Assinor played 25 minutes of the match for Podbrezova when he came on as a substitute to replace Sanusi in the 66th minute.

Ibrahim, the former Accra Lions player, has scored four goals in five appearances since the beginning of the 2023-24 season