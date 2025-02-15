Ghanaian midfielder Rahim Ibrahim seals move to Slovakian giants Slovan Bratislava

Former Ghana youth international Rahim Ibrahim has joined Slovakian giants Slovan Bratislava.

The 23-year-old signed a four-year deal to join the capital-based club from rivals AC Trencin.

Ibrahim's move to Bratislava also involves Artus Gadjos joining AC Trencin on loan till the end of the season.

"I am very excited to play for Slovan Bratislava. It has always been an experience for me when I played at TehelnÃ© pol, the stadium is really beautiful," said the Ghanaian midfielder.

"I want to fight for my place in the strong competition that Slovan has and please the fans. I prefer to play in the number eight position in the midfield with offensive and defensive roles, I also try to support the team's offensive efforts. I really appreciate that Slovan wanted me, and I want to give my best," he added.

The former Accra Lions midfielder has made 98 appearances in Slovakian football, arriving at Brastislava with rich experience.

"I am really happy that we managed to secure the transfer of Rahim Ibrahim. We have been interested in him for a long time, again he is a player who is proven by our competition," said Ivan KmotrÃ­k Jr, the club's general director.

"I would like to emphasize that we have once again managed to find common ground with TrenÄÃ­n on the terms of the transfer, which I perceive extremely positively. In the past, we have encountered problems in this area in Slovakia, I am all the more pleased that TrenÄÃ­n approached the negotiations professionally and we also found agreement on the transfer fee," he added.