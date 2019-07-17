Ghanaian midfielder Raman Chibsah pops up on the radar of Stoke City

Midfielder Yussif Raman Chibsah has popped up on the radar of English Championship side Stoke City ahead of the upcoming season.

The midfielder is on the wish list of Stoke City gaffer Nathan Jones, who is looking for an alternative to Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Peter Etebo.

Raman Chibsah has a phenomenal season with Frosinone in the serie A last season, despite his club's relegation.

He played 32 times and scored a goal for the Giallazzurri, despite failing to maintain their top flight status.

But his outstanding performances against some of Europe's best teams has placed him in the spotlight.

Ahead of the Nations Cup inn Egypt, Ghanaians called for the inclusion of the 26-year old in coach Kwesi Appiah's team for Egypt 2019.

Chibsah played for Juventus' youth side before moving on to Sassuolo, helping them gain promotion in 2013. He also helped Benevento secure promotion to the serie A in 2017.