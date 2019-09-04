Ghanaian midfielder Ransford Selasi joins Juventus on loan

Ghanaian midfielder Ransford Selassie has joined Italian giants Juventus on a season long loan.

The 23-year old joined the Old Lady from Serie B side Pescara on transfer deadline day.

Selassie will play for the youth team of Juventus but will be under the watch of some senior technical team members.

Should he impress at the youth side, the Ghanaian midfielder will be given the opportunity to play for the senior side.

Last season Selasi played for serie C side Fano, where he played 24 times.

Selasi has been on the radar of several clubs in Italy but the Italian giants were the best option for the youngster.