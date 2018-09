Ghanaian youngster Reuben Acquah was on target for LASK Linz juniors in their 2-1 loss against Austria Vienna juniors in the Austrian Bundesliga 2 over the weekend.

Acquah opened the scoring for LASK Linz just 21 minutes on the clock with a cool finish.

But second half brace from Manprit Sarkaria helped Austria Vienna overcome the Linz.

Acquah has scored once in four appearances for the Black and White lads.