Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boadu begins Italian adventure with Al-Ahli Benghazi

Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boadu has arrived in Italy's capital, Rome, with his Libyan club, Al-Ahli Benghazi, for mid-season training.

The talented player is set to prepare with his team for the championship round of Libyan Premier League season, which promises to be an exciting one.

Boadu's move to Italy marks a significant step in his career, as he looks to impress in European terrain.

His skills and experience will be essential to Al-Ahli's success, and the mid-season training camp provides the perfect opportunity for him to fine-tune his game for the remainder of the season.

During their stay in Italy, the team will engage in friendly matches and rigorous training sessions aimed at building their fitness and tactical prowess.

Boadu's participation in these exercises will help him integrate seamlessly into the team's strategy and develop a strong understanding with his teammates.

The former Asante Kotoko captain has been key for Al-Ahli in the regular season after 18 rounds of matches.

The championship round involves the top six teams from the regular season, including Al Ahly Tripoli, Al-Nasr Benghazi, Al Hilal Benghazi, Asswehly and Al Madina.