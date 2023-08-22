Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boadu shines in Al Ahly SC's CAF Champions League victory

Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boadu showcased his skills on the field as he played a significant role for Al Ahly SC from Libya in their CAF Champions League preliminary match against Nigeria's Enyimba FC.

Boadu was in action for the full duration of the game as his team, Al Ahly SC, secured a thrilling 4-3 victory in the first leg of the first round of the 2023-24 CAF Champions League preliminary round.

Despite conceding an early goal to Mbaoma Chijioke, the home team mounted a comeback to overcome the deficit and emerge triumphant with a scoreline of 4-3.

The victory puts Al Ahly SC in a favourable position ahead of the second leg, which is set to take place in Enyimba next week.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who had previously played for Ghana Premier League giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC, has made an impact with his performance for Al Ahly SC. His contribution on the field was crucial in helping his team secure the win and gain an advantage for the upcoming second leg.