Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boateng on target in Maccabi Bnei Raina defeat to Netanya

Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boateng was on the scoresheet as Maccabi Bnei Raina lost 2-1 against Netanya in the Israeli topflight on Saturday.

The 30-year-old registered his fourth goal of the season in this round 10 fixture played at the Netanya Stadium.

Eden Karzev scored the opening goal for the home side in the 11th minute of the first half.

Boateng got the equalizer nine minutes later for Maccabi Bnei Raina.

The first half ended with the two teams sharing the spoils with a goal each.

Netanya snatched the win at the death of the game through Liran Rotman.

The win sees Netanya move to the 11th position on the league table with nine points.

Maccabi Bnei Raina is in the eighth position with 12 points.

Richard Boateng has four goals in 10 appearances this season.

Fellow countryman Isaac Nortey was also in action for Maccabi Bnei Raina.