Ghanaian midfielder Roberto Massimo set to leave Stuttgart in the summer 

Ghanaian midfielder Roberto Massimo is set to leave Stuttgart this summer

Stuttgart are preparing to release some youngster to free up their wage bill with the Ghana born -German footballer among players on the list.

According to a report by Kicker, Mateo Klimowicz, Roberto Massimo, Lilian Egloff, Ömer Beyaz, Clinton Mola and Wahid Faghir will all be allowed to leave, either on loan or permanently.

The 21-year-old has a year remaining on his current contract and the club is looking forward to cash in before the contract expires.

The other players Klimowicz, Egloff and Molan have two years left on their contract.

Roberto Massimo made 19 appearances for VFB Stuttgart last season and scored two goals.