Ghanaian midfielder Salis Abdul Samed joins French club RC Lens on five-year contract

French top-flight RC Lens completed the signing of Ghanaian defender Salis Abdul Samed on a five-year deal from rivals Clermont Foot, as exclusively predicted by Ghanasoccernet.com last week.

The Ghanaian defensive midfielder joined the Ligue 1 club for around €5 million plus add-ons.

Samed helped newly-promoted Clermont retain Ligue 1 status last season, appearing in 31 games and scoring two goals.

Clermont have also negotiated a sell-on clause for the player, who was one of the top five players in Ligue 1 last season in terms of pass completion rate.

Florent Ghisolfi, the sporting director and a former player at RC Lens said: “We are happy to finalise the arrival of Salis, a player we have been following very closely for many months.

“He was our priority in this position: a player who has a lot of pace, a lot of running and a lot of intensity. Salis is a complete midfielder, influential in both defensive and offensive aspects, but with a lot of potential for development.

“His qualities, his commitment and his generosity make Salis a perfect fit for our project.”

The 22-year-old is an ideal reinforcement for Lens, who aim to better last season's seventh finish in Ligue 1, in the upcoming season.

He was included in Ghana’s preliminary 2021 Africa Cup of Nation squad but missed out on the final list due to injury.